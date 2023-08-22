Rajinikanth: Touching Yogi’s feet a Habit to Seek Blessings from Sanyasis

Superstar Rajinikanth expressed that it’s his customary practice to bow before a ‘sanyasi’ or ‘yogi’, regardless of their age. He addressed a reporter’s inquiry about the “controversy” sparked by his recent act of touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his Lucknow visit. He clarified, “Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That’s what I did.”

His gesture created a digital uproar, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where questions arose about the appropriateness of a 72-year-old actor touching the feet of a significantly younger UP CM.

Furthermore, the filmstar extended gratitude to his supporters for the tremendous success of his latest movie ‘Jailer’.

Regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he chose not to delve into political discussions.