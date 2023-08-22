Russian air defences down two ‘attack drones’ over the Moscow region

Two “assault drones” have been intercepted and brought down by Russian air defenses in the vicinity of Moscow, according to a statement made by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday. Through the messaging platform Telegram, Sobyanin conveyed that the air defense system successfully neutralized two attack drones—one in the Krasnogorsk area and the other in the Chastsy area. He added that emergency services were promptly dispatched to manage the situation.

Despite the announcement, no specific details were provided by Sobyanin regarding the extent of damage or any resulting casualties.

Confirming the incident, the Russian defense ministry stated that two Ukrainian drones were downed over the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border. The ministry emphasized that the downing of the drones had caused no casualties.

TASS, a prominent Russian news agency, reported that the incident in Krasnogorsk resulted in “glass damage recorded on several floors” of a multi-story residential building. Additionally, several parked cars near the building were also reported to have sustained damage. The agency, however, did not explicitly attribute the glass damage to the drone strike.

In recent weeks, Moscow’s financial district has experienced two attempted drone attacks, both of which were successfully repelled. These attacks led to minor damage to the exteriors of high-rise buildings.

The Russian defense ministry disclosed that on the previous evening, they had intercepted and brought down two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea, approximately 40 kilometers northwest of the Crimean peninsula. The ministry reported that around 6:50 am local time, an attempt by Kyiv to deploy an “aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle” was thwarted. It was clarified that no casualties were reported, and the drone was neutralized using electronic warfare techniques.

The crashed drones were found in the village of Pokrovskoye, situated in the Odintsovo district southwest of the capital. It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred near the Kremlin in May when drones were successfully shot down.