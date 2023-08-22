Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session on August 22. BSE Sensex settled at 65,220.03, 3.94 points or 0.01%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,396.50, up 2.90 points or 0.01%.

About 2150 shares advanced, 1390 shares declined, and 124 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, ITC, NTPC and Hero MotoCorp. Top losers were BPCL, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and TCS.

Among sectors, except information technology, pharma and PSU Bank, all other indices ended higher with capital good and power adding 1% each, while metal and FMCG rose 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose a percent each.