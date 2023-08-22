Trump to Surrender on Aug 24 for Georgia Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump revealed his intention to turn himself in on Thursday in Atlanta, following his indictment in Georgia on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. He shared this information on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing the political motives behind the indictment, which he sees as an attempt to hinder his reelection campaign for 2024.

Reported by CNN, Trump is set to surrender at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, a decision reached during discussions between his legal team and the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday. The indictment, released last week, encompasses Trump and 18 co-defendants, all facing a combined total of 41 criminal charges in connection with efforts to reverse his electoral loss.

His former personal attorney, John Eastman, who is also implicated in the Georgia case, is slated to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Wednesday, as indicated by a court filing. This marks Trump’s fourth indictment; he already faces trials in New York for a hush money payment case and in Florida for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The indictment in Washington federal court accuses him of unlawfully attempting to overturn the 2020 election outcome. While US Special Counsel Jack Smith has suggested a January trial date, no specific date has been set yet. Despite the legal challenges, Trump maintains his plea of not guilty across all cases, even as he continues his presidential campaign.

As part of a bond agreement, Trump is expected to face a $200,000 bond and is prohibited from sending threatening social media messages while awaiting trial. Security around the jail will be heightened during his surrender, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Expressing his view that the indictments are baseless, Trump has frequently labeled them as “witch hunts.” He has also taken to online platforms to criticize Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, branding her as “radical left” and “corrupt.”

This announcement aligns with Trump’s schedule, as it comes just after the first Republican primary presidential debate, which he chose not to participate in.