US urges Americans in Belarus to leave the country ‘immediately’ citing a potential spillover of the war in Ukraine

The United States has issued a strong recommendation for Americans in Belarus to depart the country without delay, citing concerns over potential ramifications of the conflict in Ukraine, including the presence of an increased number of Russian troops in Belarus.

The updated travel advisory comes as Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have heightened security measures along their borders, prompted by apprehensions about the presence of Russian Wagner mercenary forces within Belarus.

The State Department’s alert urges American citizens currently residing in Belarus to promptly leave the nation, classifying it as a Level 4 risk – the highest level of security warning.

Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s enduring leader often characterized as Europe’s last autocrat, has played a substantial role in supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions concerning Ukraine.

Lukashenko is subject to numerous US sanctions due to alleged violations of human rights and political suppression, particularly targeting Belarusians who opposed his disputed victory claim in the 2020 elections.

Concerns have arisen among NATO member states sharing borders with Belarus due to Lukashenko’s agreement with Vladimir Putin, enabling the Wagner forces to operate within Ukraine.

The State Department’s advisory discourages travel to Belarus due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the escalating presence of Russian military forces, uncertainties surrounding the enforcement of local laws, the potential for civil unrest, the risk of detainment, and the limited capacity of the US Embassy to aid American citizens in Belarus.

In recent events, Lithuania has closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus, prompting the State Department to suggest using the remaining open entry points. Meanwhile, the governments of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have indicated the likelihood of further border crossing closures with Belarus.

Due to a reduced presence, the US mission in Belarus now exclusively provides emergency American Citizen Services.