A series of Ukrainian drone strikes continue to shake Moscow

A series of drone strikes originating from Ukraine continues to create disturbances in Moscow, with the most recent strike occurring early on Wednesday (August 23). An under-construction building in the central region of the Russian capital was hit, according to reports citing statements from the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. Around 3:00 Moscow time, a loud sound was heard, followed by smoke rising from the affected area. The frequency of drone strikes from Ukraine has increased in recent days. Additionally, in another incident, Russian military successfully intercepted and brought down a second drone in the western part of the Moscow region, as reported by Sobyanin through his Telegram channel.

The impact of the latest explosion led to the suspension of flight operations at Moscow’s airports. The targeted central district is merely 5 kilometers away from the Kremlin. Notably, on May 3, 2023, two drones reportedly targeted the Kremlin in Moscow; both were claimed to have been successfully neutralized.

The building struck by the drone sustained damage, including blown-out windows due to the force of the explosion. Emergency services quickly responded to assess and manage the situation. This recent drone strike prompted airports in Moscow to halt flight operations. It’s not the first instance of major airport disruptions in the region due to drone attacks.

These recent incidents are part of a sequence of assaults on the Russian capital. Prior occurrences included a Ukrainian drone targeting a building in the central district on Saturday (August 19). Moreover, British military intelligence asserted that they had downed a supersonic Russian bomber at the Soltsy-2 airbase on the same day.

Images circulated on social media displayed an aircraft resembling the Tu-22M3 engulfed in flames on a runway. These planes have been previously utilized in campaigns, including actions that led to civilian casualties in Ukraine. Furthermore, on Monday (August 21), reports indicated that two individuals were injured when parts of a Ukrainian drone taken down by Russian air defenses fell onto a house in Moscow.