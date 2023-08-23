Additional outcry emerges against NMC’s regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic medications

Numerous dissenting voices have arisen in response to the recently enforced guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which mandate doctors to exclusively prescribe generic medications. Among those objecting are the Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI), representing a significant portion of India’s healthcare providers, and the National Medicos Organisation, which advocates for both doctors and dentists. These parties are protesting the regulations that impose penalties on doctors who do not adhere to prescribing generic drugs.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) took action as well, composing a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya subsequent to a two-hour meeting with him on Monday. They are requesting the withdrawal of these guidelines until comprehensive quality assurance for all medicines is established. The IMA’s concern extends to the restrictions imposed by the NMC, preventing doctors from participating in conferences sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. They believe a reconsideration of this prohibition is warranted and advocate for exemptions from NMC regulations for associations and organizations.

In correspondence to the health minister, the National Medicos Organisation recommended that Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) should not face penalties if they can demonstrate that branded or branded generic medicines are more effective than generic alternatives. The new regulations stipulate that doctors could face penalties, including temporary suspension of their practice license, if they do not comply with prescribing generic drugs.