BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu crashes out, HS Prannoy enters third round

Copenhagen: In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu bowed out of the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen. PV Sindhu seeded 16th lost to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, a 2017 gold medallist and silver winner in 2019 by ‘14-21, 14-21’. It is the first time in her career that Sindhu, the most successful Indian at World Championships with five medals, has failed to reach the quarterfinals.

In men’s singles, world No 9 Prannoy defeated Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo by ‘21-9, 21-14’. He will face 2021 champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the third round.

Lakshya Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, defeated world No 51 Jeon Hyeok Jin of Korea by ‘21-11, 21-12’. The 11th seeded Sen likely to face third seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand in the next round. Sen has a 4-5 head-to-head count against Vitidsarn, whom he had defeated on way to Canada Open Super 500 title.