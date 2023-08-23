China calls for BRICS growth during summit of emerging economies

During the BRICS summit in South Africa, China expressed its support for the expansion of the BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This alliance of significant emerging economies aims to bolster its influence both politically and economically on the global stage. The BRICS nations, representing a quarter of the world economy, are convening for a three-day meeting, and interest in joining the group has increased substantially.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a speech conveyed by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, emphasized that China does not endorse hegemonism and stressed that the discussions at the summit were not geared towards polarizing countries or fostering block confrontations. Instead, the goal is to augment peace, development, and goodwill on an expanded scale. Xi asserted the importance of maintaining a positive and steady influence through BRICS, foreseeing its continued growth as a force for good. He underlined the intent to foster a more equitable international order by actively advancing membership expansion and forming a stronger strategic partnership within BRICS.

As China wields significant economic power within the BRICS coalition, President Xi’s state visit to South Africa underscores Beijing’s enthusiasm to accelerate the group’s enlargement. This effort aligns with China’s ambition to enhance the group’s membership and amplify its influence in international affairs.