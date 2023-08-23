Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,440, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday also the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.30 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,929.40. In other metals, spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.50 per ounce and platinum added 0.4% to $922.53. Palladium was up 0.2% at $1,262.63.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.5% on Tuesday. Swiss gold exports fell 2% in July from June, as lower deliveries to China and India failed to compensate for a sharp growth in supplies to Turkey.