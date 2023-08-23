Congress claims 18 states, UTs awaiting MGNREGA wages from Modi govt

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on Wednesday that the Modi government owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories, despite a one-third reduction in its budget. Kharge also commended the Congress for launching the MGNREGA rural employment guarantee initiative on the same date in 2005. He highlighted that even though the Modi government slashed the program’s budget by 33% this year, MGNREGA, initiated by the Congress, continues to support 14.42 crore active workers, a majority of whom are women.

Kharge emphasized the significance of MGNREGA during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it served as a lifeline for millions, compensating for up to 80% of income losses during the lockdown. He credited the program as a safety net for workers and highlighted that it still sustains livelihoods in challenging circumstances. The Congress recalled that MGNREGA was originally passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, ensuring livelihood security for millions and playing a pivotal role in aiding people during times of adversity.

The Congress party’s statements underscore the outstanding role of MGNREGA, both in its historical inception and its continued relevance, emphasizing its contribution as a lifeline during times of economic crisis and providing support to millions of workers across the country.