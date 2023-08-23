CPI M asks Tipra Motha Cong for help against BJP victory

In an effort to consolidate opposition forces against the BJP, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury conducted another round of discussions with the primary opposition party, Tipra Motha, and the Congress. This move is aimed at the upcoming September 5 bypolls in two Assembly constituencies within Tripura’s Sepahijala district. However, the meeting that took place on Tuesday evening remained inconclusive, as Tipra Motha and Congress have not yet confirmed their joint support for CPI(M) candidates in Boxanagar and Dhanpur.

During the meeting, CPI(M) sought the backing of Tipra Motha, which commands 13 MLAs out of the total 60 in the House. Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma and Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha assured CPI(M) of their willingness to assist in preventing the division of anti-BJP votes. However, both parties noted that a final decision would be made within the next 48 hours. Debbarma stated that the CPI(M) fielded candidates in the constituencies unilaterally, without seeking the consent of Tipra Motha.

Despite eight candidates contesting, the bypolls are shaping up to be a direct contest between the ruling BJP and CPI(M) candidates. Tipra Motha and Congress refrained from fielding their own candidates. As discussions continue among opposition parties, Tipra Motha’s demand for greater Tipraland remains a pivotal factor in their decision-making process regarding joint campaigning.