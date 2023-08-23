ED searches Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s advisor OSD’s premises in a probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the residences of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Wednesday, as reported by sources. Additionally, a businessman’s premises in Durg were also searched during the operation. Although the specific case prompting these searches remained undisclosed, the ED has been looking into various matters in Chhattisgarh, including a possible coal scam, liquor scam, discrepancies in the District Mineral Foundation fund, and involvement in an online betting application.

Over the past couple of days, the ED has been conducting searches in multiple locations in Raipur and Durg, seemingly linked to investigations into online betting activities, according to sources. In response to the ED’s actions, Chief Minister Baghel took a sarcastic tone on social media, thanking the Prime Minister and Amit Shah for the “gift” of the ED’s visit to his political advisor, OSD, and close associates on his birthday. Paramilitary personnel were observed at Vinod Verma’s residence in Raipur, adding to the activity’s visibility and significance.