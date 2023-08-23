Eight people including a tour guide found dead after they undertook a guided tour of Moscow’s sewer system

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday, August 20, when a guided tour of Moscow’s sewer system turned fatal, claiming the lives of all eight individuals involved, including a tourist guide. The catastrophe was triggered by an unexpected and intense downpour in Moscow, causing a rapid surge in water levels within the underground sewers. This left the tourists in a dire situation, struggling for breath and attempting to escape the rising waters.

After an extensive search and rescue operation, authorities concluded that all efforts to save the victims had been exhausted. At this point, the focus shifted to the challenging task of identifying the deceased. Expressing his condolences, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin labeled the incident a “terrible tragedy.”

In response to the situation, law enforcement authorities initiated a criminal investigation into the organizers of the ill-fated tour. The event is being classified as an “illegal incursion,” raising concerns about potential violations of safety regulations. Notably, three individuals have been identified and charged with arranging the tour, according to a report by the BBC. However, one person managed to leave the country for the UAE.

Interestingly, the tour originally had more than 20 participants registered. However, due to an adverse weather alert, the majority of them withdrew their participation. An urban explorer from Moscow disclosed that there were shelters strategically positioned within the tunnel network, meant to provide refuge during emergencies. Regrettably, no survivors were found in these shelter points during the rescue efforts.

Moscow’s historic underground tunnels, dating back to the 19th century, have gained popularity as a tourist attraction. Tour guides offer excursions through the expansive sewer network, offering visitors a chance to explore hidden aspects of the city. These tours usually require permission from local authorities, but it remains unclear whether the participants in Sunday’s tragic incident had obtained such approval.

The guided exploration leads participants through uncharted sections of the city, descending 15 meters into the sewer system. Over a distance of 2.5 to 3 kilometers, participants encounter captivating waterfalls, natural springs, and learn about the history and operational aspects of Moscow’s sewer infrastructure. The tour guides play a crucial role in providing insights into the urban life support systems that operate beneath the city’s surface.