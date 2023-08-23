Ethiopia to launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia into alleged migrant killings by Saudi border guards

On Tuesday, August 22, the Ethiopian foreign ministry announced that Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia will collaborate on a joint investigation in response to allegations made by a human rights organization concerning the deaths of numerous Ethiopian migrants by Saudi border guards. This move came a day after Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report accusing Saudi border guards of engaging in mass killings of migrants along the Yemeni border.

Following the publication of the HRW report, the Ethiopian foreign ministry promptly issued a statement indicating that the Ethiopian government would conduct an investigation in coordination with Saudi authorities. The statement underscored the robust relationship between the two nations and advised against speculative conclusions until the investigation’s completion. Simultaneously, a confidential Saudi government source, speaking to AFP, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

The report, titled “They Fired On Us Like Rain,” spans 73 pages and has ignited global indignation following its release by the US-based rights watchdog. Although the precise number of casualties is difficult to ascertain, researchers at the institute estimated that the toll exceeded 650. The report is built upon migrant testimonies detailing instances of gunfire and targeted attacks using explosive weaponry by Saudi border guards. Shockingly, the guards reportedly showed sadistic tendencies, asking migrants which body part they preferred to be shot at.

HRW conducted interviews with 42 migrants, including 38 Ethiopians who had attempted to cross the Yemen-Saudi border between March 2022 and June 2023. The organization also analyzed over 350 videos and photos circulated on social media and other platforms.

Responding to the report, the European Commission announced its intention to discuss the findings with both the Saudi government and Houthi authorities in Yemen. The Commission’s spokesperson, Peter Stano, welcomed the collaborative investigation initiative between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the United States urged its ally Saudi Arabia to undertake “a thorough and transparent investigation” into the allegations. United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern regarding the report’s content, acknowledging the challenges associated with verifying the serious allegations.

Likewise, the French foreign ministry called for a transparent inquiry and announced its intention to address human rights concerns in Yemen and Saudi Arabia with Saudi authorities.