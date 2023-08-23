Female Doctor’s Tragic Suicide Blamed on Inability to Continue Advanced Studies

In a tragic incident, a young Ayurveda doctor, Ridhika Manisankar, allegedly died by suicide at her husband’s residence in Mezhathur, Palakkad on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old practitioner had been working at a private treatment center in Peringode. The heart-wrenching incident came to light when Ridhika’s body was discovered hanging inside the bathroom, where she had used a bath towel for the purpose.

Thrithala police, in their filed FIR, revealed that Ridhika took this extreme step between 9 pm and 10.45 pm. One of the investigators shared that the deceased’s father, Manikandan, informed them that Ridhika had been deeply saddened by her inability to pursue further education. She had aspirations for higher studies that couldn’t be realized.

On the night of the incident, Ridhika was taken to a private hospital in Koottanad, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The following day, her body was transferred to Thrissur Medical College for post-mortem examinations. The authorities are piecing together the details surrounding this heartbreaking event.

Ridhika leaves behind a young family, comprising a four-year-old son and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures individuals face in their pursuit of personal and professional aspirations.