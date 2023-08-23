Govt introduces Bharat NCAP crash test to enhance road safety

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Bharat NCAP, India’s pioneering crash testing initiative, aimed at bolstering road safety for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. As the nation’s independent crash testing program, Bharat NCAP offers a cost-effective alternative to overseas assessments.

The program employs star ratings, aiding purchasers in making well-informed decisions about product quality. Implementation is set to commence on October 1, 2023.

Bharat NCAP’s core features include:

• Objective Assessment: Designed to provide a rigorous and impartial evaluation of crash safety performance, conforming to Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

• Comprehensive Evaluation: The assessment covers three key areas: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, and Safety Assist Technologies.

• Voluntary Participation: Car manufacturers can opt to subject their vehicles to testing under AIS 197.

• Star Ratings: Cars tested are assigned star ratings on a scale of 0-5 based on performance.

Anticipated Outcomes:

• Empowering Consumers: By introducing safety ratings for passenger cars, the program equips consumers to make knowledgeable choices.

• Encouraging Innovation: Manufacturers are incentivized to integrate advanced safety technologies to secure higher ratings.

• Global Competitiveness: Elevated safety standards position Indian cars for better global market competitiveness, fostering car manufacturers’ export potential.

• Developing a Safety-focused Market: The initiative is poised to cultivate a safety-conscious car market in India.

• Economic Impact: The automobile industry, a significant employer and tax contributor, is projected to witness increased demand for safer vehicles, potentially contributing to economic growth. The industry has generated over 4 crore jobs and constitutes 6.5% of the overall GDP.

As the demand for enhanced vehicle safety gains momentum, manufacturers are expected to align with consumer preferences, ensuring a safer driving experience for all.