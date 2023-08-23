Gulf country to launch new travel rules for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait will introduce more travel restrictions for expats. Under the new rule, expats will be allowed to leave the country after paying more bills in full.

Under new plans, expats in the country could be required to pay electricity and water bills before being allowed to travel internationally. The new measures will be introduced from September onwards.

Earlier authorities in Kuwait announced a new exit rules for expats. As per the new law, all expat departing the country will now be required to settle all traffic fines and registered violations against them before they can depart. The traffic department had warned that expats who fail to pay their traffic tickets will not be allowed to leave the country at the airport, border crossings or at ports. But, the tickets for speeding and using parking spots allocated for the handicapped must be paid in person at traffic department offices. These tickets cannot be paid online or by any other method.