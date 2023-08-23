HC Removes Amicus Curiae in Actress Assault Case Over Links to Actor Dileep & Financial Deals

In a recent development, the Kerala High Court made the decision to remove the amicus curiae, Advocate Renjith B Marar, from the 2017 actress assault case. This decision came just two days after Marar’s appointment to the role. The prosecution brought to light Marar’s close association with Malayalam actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, which led to his removal.

The prosecution substantiated their claims by submitting financial documents that indicated a connection between Marar and Dileep. Interestingly, it was Marar himself who had requested his removal from the post of amicus curiae. His initial appointment had been based on his expertise and the aim of formulating guidelines to enhance the security of electronic documents in judicial custody. This appointment had been made following input from various parties, including the government.

The context of Marar’s involvement stemmed from a petition filed by the complainant, seeking an investigation into the unauthorized opening of a memory card. A forensic report from 2022 unveiled that this memory card, containing sensitive visuals related to the sexual assault, had been accessed multiple times in 2018. This revelation prompted the investigating officer to share evidence gathered during the probe with the prosecution. Notably, this evidence included WhatsApp conversations between Marar and Dileep, as well as documents suggesting money transfers from Dileep’s account to Marar’s.

As tensions escalated, the prosecution raised objections to Marar’s role as amicus curiae, believing it posed a conflict of interest. Adding to the controversy, Marar himself penned a letter to the High Court, expressing his desire to step down from the position. In light of both these factors, the court concluded that his removal from the position was appropriate.

The court is expected to deliberate on the selection of a new amicus curiae later today, marking another chapter in the ongoing proceedings of this complex and high-profile case.