Kuki and Meitei scholars in conflict-hit Manipur jointly urge peace and unity

Amid ongoing ethnic conflicts in Manipur, two academics from opposing Kuki and Meitei communities joined forces on a stage to passionately call for peace. Dr. T Tombing, representing the Kuki group, and Dr. Yengkhom Jilangamba, from the Meitei community, stood united in their plea for reconciliation. The event, which included speeches from intellectuals advocating peace, featured the presence of retired archbishop Fr Thomas Menamparampil. The scholars attentively listened and later engaged with the media, emphasizing the vital role of peace and justice, as well as the involvement of various groups and the media in restoring normalcy.

Both academics highlighted the significance of peace and justice in bridging the divide. Dr. Tombing, teaching at the National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam, stressed the need for peace and addressing victims’ concerns as the initial steps. He underscored the State’s responsibility to uphold justice in its actions and intentions. Dr. Jilangamba, associated with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati campus, proposed a collaborative effort involving civil society groups and regional organizations to promote peace. He suggested that solidarity from neighboring communities would aid in restoring tranquility in Manipur.

Prominent scholar Dr. Hiren Gohain emphasized the urgency of prioritizing peace amidst the prevailing hostility. He urged people from both communities to engage in continuous dialogue and collaboration. The event, organized by the Axom Nagarik Samaj, aimed to rally for peace in Manipur, featuring speakers such as Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.