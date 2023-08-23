Public sector bank introduces new Video Re-KYC service for customers

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a new Video Re-KYC service for customers. The new Video Re-KYC service allows individual resident customers to update their know your customer (KYC) documents without having to visit a branch.

With this feature, Video Re-KYC calls will be undertaken during business hours (10:00AM to 6:00PM) on all working days. The Video Re-KYC service is available to customers who have aadhaar number and PAN card.

To use the service, customers need to visit the BoB website or app and click on the ‘Video Re-KYC’ link. They will then need to enter their account number and mobile number. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to their mobile phone. Once they enter the OTP, they will be connected to a BoB banker who will verify their identity and update their KYC documents.

In the first stage, customers have to visit the BoB website and complete the online Re-KYC application by submitting some basic information. Once the online application is submitted, the Video KYC call with the bank executive will be conducted. For the video call, customers will require original PAN Card, a blank white sheet of paper and a blue/black pen. Video Re-KYC calls will be undertaken during business hours (10:00AM to 6:00PM) on all working days.

On successful completion of the video session, the customer details will be updated in the bank’s records and a confirmation text message will be sent to the customer.