Roscosmos: emergency situation arises during a maneuver by Luna-25 probe as it prepared for its Moon landing

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has reported an “emergency” situation that occurred during a maneuver executed by Russia’s Luna-25 probe as it prepared for its Moon landing. This unforeseen incident took place during a critical thrust operation intended to transition the probe onto its pre-landing orbit.

Earlier this week, Russia achieved a significant milestone by successfully placing its Luna-25 lander into the Moon’s orbit. This mission holds special significance as it marks Russia’s first lunar mission in almost fifty years. The launch was carried out from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, according to reports from AFP.

Roscosmos has refrained from specifying whether this unexpected occurrence will impact the planned landing, which is currently scheduled for Monday, in the vicinity north of the Boguslawsky crater situated on the lunar south pole.

In June, the head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, conveyed to President Vladimir Putin the inherent risks associated with lunar missions. These missions come with an estimated success probability of approximately 70 percent, highlighting the intricate and demanding nature of lunar exploration.

The Luna-25 probe is expected to remain on the Moon for an entire year, during which it will undertake essential tasks such as collecting samples and conducting soil analysis. The lander’s cameras have already captured distant images of both Earth and the Moon from space.

This mission aligns with Russia’s broader ambition to rekindle and expand upon the pioneering accomplishments of the Soviet Union’s space program. This aspiration arises at a time when the future of Russia’s longstanding space collaboration with Western nations appears uncertain due to geopolitical tensions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has expressed its determination to advance its lunar plans independently of Western cooperation. This determination is evident as the European Space Agency announced its decision not to participate in joint missions with Moscow, citing concerns over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The incident during the Luna-25 mission underscores the inherent complexities and uncertainties associated with lunar exploration, as nations worldwide endeavor to unravel the enigmas of our Earth’s celestial neighbor while navigating intricate geopolitical dynamics on our own planet.