Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Joyfully Welcome Their Second Child

Serena Williams, the acclaimed tennis icon, has joyfully welcomed her second child into the world, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian. Together with her husband Alexis Ohanian, she shared the news on social media, radiating happiness. A heartwarming video posted on TikTok captures the precious moment, featuring Serena, Alexis, their four-year-old daughter Olympia, and the new bundle of joy.

Expressing her emotions, Serena’s caption read, “Welcome my beautiful angel.” The video encapsulates their family’s love and unity, as they embrace the newest member of their clan.

Alexis Ohanian also shared his excitement on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He conveyed his gratitude, saying, “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.” The words reflect the joyous atmosphere that surrounds the family’s newfound completeness.

Serena Williams, a remarkable 23-time Grand Slam champion, had hinted at a shift away from tennis after the U.S. Open the previous year. In May, she confirmed her second pregnancy on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York. The announcement seemed to cast doubts on her return to competitive tennis, marking a potential end to a storied career that has left an indelible mark on the sport. At 41 years old, Williams stands as one of the most accomplished and revered athletes to ever grace the tennis court.