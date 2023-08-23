Serena Williams gives birth to her second daughter

Serena Williams has welcomed the arrival of her second daughter, as confirmed by her husband on Tuesday. He joyfully shared that both mother and baby are “happy & healthy,” a remarkable contrast to the difficulties Serena faced during the birth of her first child, where she struggled for her life.

In an Instagram post, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband, expressed his gratitude and delight, revealing that their home was now filled with love due to the presence of their new, content and healthy baby girl. The heartwarming image accompanying the post showcased Alexis with a radiant Serena, both enveloping their daughters with affection.

In a message directed towards his 41-year-old wife, Alexis acknowledged her extraordinary gift to him, bestowing upon her a unique maternal honor by dubbing her the “GMOAT,” an innovative play on the sporting accolade “Greatest Of All Time.”

The newest addition to the family is named Adira River Ohanian, an introduction that added further joy to their household.

In 2017, Serena Williams, renowned as one of history’s premier athletes, secured victory at the Australian Open, adding to her impressive array of Grand Slam titles. This triumph occurred while she was pregnant with their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Tragically, after giving birth to Olympia through an emergency C-section, Serena faced a near-fatal situation as she developed a blood clot in her lung. The subsequent pulmonary embolism rendered her bedridden for six weeks. Incredibly, she defied the odds, making an inspiring return to competitive tennis just five months later when she participated in the Fed Cup doubles alongside her sister, Venus.

Having cemented herself as a generational superstar, Serena Williams retired from tennis in the previous year, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.