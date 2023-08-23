Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Film Secures U/A Rating Post Numerous Edits

Scheduled for a September 7 release, Shah Rukh Khan’s eagerly awaited film ‘Jawan’ has obtained a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Directed by Atlee, the Hindi-language thriller boasts a cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover. Preceding its release, a sneak peek of the movie was unveiled.

According to a leaked Censor Board report circulating on social media, the board recommended seven modifications to the film. Among these, the filmmakers were instructed to omit a scene depicting suicide and another involving a decapitated body. Following these edits, ‘Jawan’ secured a U/A certificate.

The report further divulged the film’s runtime, spanning two hours and 49 minutes. In an engaging video, Shah Rukh Khan personally urged viewers to catch the film at their nearest theaters, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.