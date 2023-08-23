Sreeshankar falls short; Jeswin Aldrin secures final spot at World Athletics Championships.

Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar faced a tough challenge under the weight of expectations, while his fellow compatriot Jeswin Aldrin displayed remarkable performance to secure a spot in the final of the World Championships held on Wednesday.

Hailing from Kerala, Sreeshankar’s efforts resulted in a best jump of 7.74m during his initial attempt. However, his subsequent tries yielded distances of 7.66m and 6.70m. Despite achieving a personal record of 8.41m earlier in the season, the 24-year-old athlete found himself in the 10th position within Group A.

In contrast, Jeswin Aldrin’s opening leap of 8m propelled him directly into the final round. His performance positioned him at the sixth rank within Group B and secured him the 12th overall position, showcasing his impressive capabilities on the global stage. As the event progresses, athletes and spectators alike anticipate further displays of talent and determination.