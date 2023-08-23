US President Joe Biden to visit India this year in September for the G20 summit

The White House announced on August 22nd that United States President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to India in September for the G20 summit, which will take place from September 7th to September 10th.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan disclosed on the same day that Biden’s visit to India would encompass various bilateral meetings. However, Sullivan refrained from divulging further specifics.

Significant topics anticipated to be on the G20 summit’s agenda, as highlighted by the White House, include climate change, green energy, and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The statement also emphasized the importance of augmenting the capacity of multilateral development banks like the World Bank to better combat poverty.

During his stay in India, President Biden will commend the country’s successful role as a leader this year and reiterate the United States’ commitment to the G20 as the primary platform for economic cooperation. The US is also set to host the G20 summit in 2026.

India is currently presiding over the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The country has already effectively organized numerous meetings as part of its presidency.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United States in June, President Biden expressed his support for the G20 summit and voiced his anticipation for participating in the event in person.

A joint statement from India and the US praised New Delhi’s leadership during its G20 presidency. The two nations also pledged to further fortify multilateral institutions in order to address global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility, and conflict. They also committed to hasten the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and establish the groundwork for robust, sustainable, inclusive growth.

Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asia, previously engaged in discussions regarding Biden’s attendance at the G20 Summit in India. Lu underscored the significance of the India-US relationship during this year, citing leadership roles taken on by QUAD members in various international forums, including the G20, APEC hosted by the US, and the G7 hosted by Japan.