Youth Congress ousts Vishnu, accused in Thuvvur murder case

On Tuesday, the Youth Congress expelled Vishnu M, the accused in the murder of Sujatha from Thuvvur. This decision was made in response to allegations that the Congress and its youth wing were protecting one of their leaders. Amidst social media posts linking Vishnu to senior Congress members, the party swiftly distanced itself from him.

Comparisons arose with the Radha murder case, infamous for allegedly occurring at the Congress Nilambur Block Committee office in 2014. Biju Nair and Shamsudheen, associates of Aryadan Mohammed, were accused but later acquitted. In Thuvvur, Youth Congress leaders claimed ignorance of Vishnu’s involvement until the victim’s body was found on their premises.

Haris Babu, Thuvvur Mandalam Youth Congress general secretary, expressed disbelief at Vishnu’s crime, citing his previous active yet polite party involvement. V S Joy, District Congress Committee President, dismissed the Radha case comparison, highlighting the party’s adherence to police and court verdicts.

District Police Chief S Sujith Das emphasized the need for a thorough inquiry into the murder’s motive, revealing preliminary findings suggesting Vishnu’s motive was theft. “It is a well-planned murder,” he stated.