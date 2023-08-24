BWF World Championships: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty enters quarterfinals

Copenhagen: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarterfinals of BWF World Championships at Copenhagen in Denmark today. The Indian pair defeated Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia by ‘21-15, 19-21, 21-9’ in the round of 16 match that lasted a little over an hour.

The Commonwealth Games champions, who won four titles this season, will meet either 11th seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen from Denmark or Malaysian seventh seeded combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi next.

Earlier, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Chinese duo of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan by ‘14-21, 9-21’ in 42 minutes in the women’s pre-quarterfinals. It was only the second meeting between Gayatri-Treesa and the Chinese pair with the Indians having lost to the world number one Chinese team at the German Open last year.