Democrat VP Kamala Harris Labels All Republicans as “Extremists”

Describing the Republican presidential candidates as “extremists,” Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the party’s primary debate for promoting an agenda that she believes undermines fairness, freedom, and safety in the country. She stated, “No one on stage ‘won’ tonight’s debate. Instead, the American people heard how much they stand to lose from an extremist agenda,” following the two-hour Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During the debate, two Indian American participants, Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, were present. According to Ms. Harris, each Republican candidate proposed a vision that would result in a less equitable, less free, and less secure America. She accused these candidates of aiming to benefit special interests and the wealthy, at the expense of working families, by raising costs and undermining programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Ms. Harris continued, “President Biden and I will continue to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out and build a nation in which all people can truly thrive.” She emphasized their commitment to job creation, cost reduction, infrastructure improvements, clean energy initiatives, women’s reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, and fostering a sense of ambition for all Americans.

In a separate statement, Ajay Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair for the Democratic National Committee, highlighted the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration, including the restoration of national morale, infrastructure advancements, job growth, scientific endeavors, and global leadership. He remarked that the administration had consistently delivered on its promises.

