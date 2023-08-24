Get Your ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets on BookMyShow Today!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Set to kick off on September 29 and conclude on November 19, the tournament promises cricket enthusiasts the thrilling opportunity to witness their favorite players live in action from the stadium seats.

Spanning across 12 prominent venues, the event will encompass a total of 58 matches, which includes 10 warm-up fixtures. This cricket extravaganza is poised to unite fans from all corners of the nation.

To ensure an impeccable and comprehensive ticketing experience, the sales process for this prestigious tournament will unfold through a series of thoughtfully orchestrated phases. The initial phase will usher in an exclusive 24-hour window reserved solely for ICC’s esteemed commercial partner, Mastercard.

The pre-sale ticket schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is outlined below:

– August 24, 6pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale for all Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

– August 29, 6pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale for all India matches excluding warm-up games

– September 14, 6pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale for Semi-Finals and Final

Following this, ticket sales will open up for all other users in the following phases:

– August 25, 8pm IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

– August 30, 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

– August 31, 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

– September 1, 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

– September 2, 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

– September 3, 8pm IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

– September 15, 8pm IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

With this meticulous arrangement, fans can secure their seats for the cricket spectacle and relish every moment of the game’s grandeur.