India is a reliable ally for African nations, says PM Modi

Aug 24, 2023, 07:01 pm IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s strong partnership with Africa on its path to becoming a global force, aligning with the ‘Agenda 2063’ of the African Union. He addressed leaders from Africa and BRICS nations in Johannesburg, identifying mutual interests in counter-terrorism, climate action, and more. Modi also highlighted India’s historical commitment to capacity building in Africa and its belief in a connected global family.

Modi’s speech in Johannesburg reaffirmed India’s active role in Africa’s development, underlining India’s ranking as Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner and fifth-largest investor. He stressed collaboration against terrorism, joint vaccine manufacturing, and the sharing of expertise. The Indian Prime Minister expressed willingness to foster cooperation in counter-terrorism, environmental conservation, cyber security, and supply chain resilience.

Modi also pointed to shared historical struggles, referencing Mahatma Gandhi’s influence on Africa’s non-violent resistance to colonialism and apartheid. He reiterated India’s openness to support Africa’s progress and its commitment to shaping contemporary relationships based on these foundations.

