PGA Tour chief executive Jay Monahan confident of meeting December deadline for Saudi deal

Jay Monahan, the CEO of the PGA Tour, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the details of the merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be finalized by the December 31 deadline.

Speaking ahead of the Tour Championship playoff finale in Atlanta, Monahan anticipated that an agreement for the new golf circuit would be solidified by January 1.

In June, the PGA Tour surprised the golf world by announcing an unexpected partnership with the backers of LIV Golf from Saudi Arabia, with the aim of ending the sport’s two-year internal conflict.

Despite the announcement, specific details about the merger—joining the PGA Tour, Europe’s DP World Tour, and LIV Golf—have yet to be revealed.

The agreement signed by all parties in June set a December 31 deadline for finalizing the new circuit’s details.

Monahan, in a press conference on Tuesday, expressed his belief that the deadline would be met without complications.

“As of today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that will have a positive impact on the PGA Tour and our fans. I can see it happening and I’m completely certain,” Monahan stated.

“We’ve put an end to the divisive and distracting litigation, and we have established safeguards to ensure the PGA Tour’s control over our future.”

When asked about the viability of the rebel LIV Golf circuit in the long term, Monahan refrained from speculating, emphasizing that he wouldn’t publicly address the matter until ongoing discussions are concluded.

Monahan also shared that he expects the PGA Tour to commence 2024 with its customary Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui. This decision comes despite the devastating wildfires that left over 100 people dead on the island.

The Sentry tournament typically occurs at the Kapalua Golf Club’s Plantation Course on Maui, in close proximity to the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina.

Monahan noted that the final decision to proceed with the tournament hinges on the cooperation of local authorities and the situation on the island.

“There are numerous uncertainties at this time, and we wish to show consideration for the challenges,” Monahan explained.

“We want to participate in the restoration efforts. There are many factors to consider. If we are granted permission, if we are invited, if we are embraced—given the extensive tasks that need to be completed—we will wholeheartedly participate.”

Monahan concluded, “However, at present, this is beyond our control.”