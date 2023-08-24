The sole La Rose Noire worldwide priced at Rs 211 crore.

Rolls-Royce has crafted what is now hailed as the world’s most expensive car, the La Rose Noire. Valued at an astonishing Rs 211 crore ($25 million), this remarkable creation was commissioned as a gift for an undisclosed billionaire with strong affiliations to France.

Drawing inspiration from the black baccara hybrid rose that first flourished in France in 2000, the La Rose Noire’s distinctive design mirrors the allure of this unique flower. Its appearance remarkably shifts in hue depending on the angle from which it is observed, much like the captivating black baccara petals.

The La Rose Noire stands as the initial iteration among four forthcoming Droptails. During an exclusive event in Pebble Beach, California, Rolls-Royce ceremoniously handed over the keys to the discerning owners, maintaining an air of mystery around the actual recipient of this opulent masterpiece.

Crafting the La Rose Noire spanned over four years, involving a dedicated cohort of car aficionados collaborating closely with Rolls-Royce’s team to refine the car’s design. Through 150 meticulous tests, the vehicle’s exterior hue was perfected to replicate the shade of the black baccara rose.

The interior of the car showcases an unprecedented level of artistry. Its wooden floor is a marvel of craftsmanship, intricately composed of 1,603 triangular wooden pieces, artfully arranged to emulate the natural dispersion of rose petals. This meticulous undertaking alone consumed two years.

The vehicle boasts an Audemars Piguet timepiece seamlessly integrated into the dashboard, serving both as a functional watch and an exquisite accessory. The iconic front grille comprises 202 layers of hand-polished stainless steel, while the interior is adorned in a bespoke shade of red. The La Rose Noire is a convertible, featuring an upper portion constructed with electromagnetic crystals that can be instantaneously transformed from transparent to opaque.

Under its meticulously designed hood resides a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine paired with 22-inch wheels. Generating an impressive 593bhp of peak power, the engine is matched with an 8-speed automatic or manual transmission. With the capability to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in a mere five seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph, the La Rose Noire is a testament to Rolls-Royce’s engineering prowess and artistic finesse.