30 students in Bhandara school hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra

Around thirty students from an ashram school in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning. The incident took place at Yerali Ashram School in Tumsar town on Thursday. Bhandara district health officer Milind Somkuwar stated that a group of students complained of symptoms like vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever. Consequently, the district health department examined 325 students living in the school hostel. Out of these, thirty were admitted to the sub-district hospital in Tumsar for treatment. It is believed that the illness resulted from the food served at the hostel. Fortunately, all the students are in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon. The health department has taken food and water samples for testing.

Ashram schools are boarding institutions providing education up to the secondary level, especially to children from tribal communities.