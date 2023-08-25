69th National Film Awards: Jury Criticized for Overlooking Films on Caste Politics, Netizens Say

The unveiling of the 69th National Film Awards, announced recently, has sparked a diverse range of reactions from the public. Amidst the celebration surrounding the recognition of popular names like Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and the film ‘RRR’, a sense of disappointment has also spread among many. This disappointment stems from the omission of films such as ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Karnan’, and ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, which delved into the intricate realm of caste politics.

A user on the ‘X’ platform, who was formerly active on Twitter, expressed their discontent with a post that read, “#69thNationalFilmAwards : Tamil Films Like #JaiBhim – #Karnan & #SarpattaParambarai Gets Completely Ignored By National Award Committee!! One Happy Thing is #KadaisiVivasayi Won The Special Jury Award & Best Tamil Film Award.”

In addition to the films centered around caste politics, some individuals also raised questions about the decision to honor ‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, with an award for National Integration. A film critic pointed out, “During the screening of The Kashmir Files, there were anti-Muslim chants in the Cinema Halls. There were calls to boycott movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Does Govt think TKF promoted National Integrity?” Another individual voiced their opinion, stating, “Nargis Dutt was a huge admirer of Nehru and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. They gave an award named after her to Kashmir files. Sick. Sick. Sick.”