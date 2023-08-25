Brazilian police raids the home of Bolsonaro’s youngest son in connection with a money-laundering investigation

On August 24, the residence of Renan Bolsonaro, the youngest son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was subjected to a search by the Brazilian police as part of an investigation into potential money laundering activities. Renan, aged 25, currently employed as an aide for a federal senator from Santa Catarina, had his home in Balneario Camboriu searched by authorities, who seized items including a cell phone, hard drive, and notebooks. Renan’s legal representative, Admar Gonzaga, conveyed that the young man was caught off guard by the sudden raid and clarified that he was neither detained for questioning nor subjected to any other coercive measures.

Reports from local media sources indicated that the investigation also extended to Renan’s shooting instructor, Maciel Carvalho, who is suspected to be a key figure in the alleged money laundering activities. Similar police actions were conducted in the capital city, Brasilia, where authorities aimed to unravel suspicions of various financial crimes such as theft, counterfeiting, tax evasion, and money laundering, all linked to potentially fictitious businesses.

Renan had previously faced legal scrutiny in 2021, undergoing questioning in relation to alleged bribery from business executives seeking government contracts. The Bolsonaro family, including Jair Bolsonaro himself, has encountered legal challenges, with all three of his other sons grappling with legal issues at different points.

Moreover, Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, is personally entangled in inquiries revolving around the alleged misappropriation of high-end jewelry and valuable gifts bestowed by foreign governments during his time in office. Additional disturbances include public unrest by his supporters who rejected his electoral defeat in 2022 to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his successor.

In a separate event on August 19, Brazilian law enforcement probed into Bolsonaro’s personal financial records and communications. According to information from Reuters, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted permission for investigators to access confidential records involving Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle, including their phone and bank records. In response, Michelle Bolsonaro posted on Instagram, questioning the necessity of invading her financial and tax privacy and asserting that the ongoing political persecution is intended to besmirch her family’s reputation; however, she remains steadfast and resolute in the face of these challenges.