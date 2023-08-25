During BRICS, PM Modi and Chinese President agree on Ladakh de-escalation

During the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting India’s concerns over unresolved matters along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Both leaders reached an accord to instruct their respective officials to escalate efforts for swift disengagement and de-escalation.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while addressing a press conference on India’s role in the 15th BRICS summit, stated that PM Modi interacted with fellow BRICS leaders during the event. In his conversation with President Xi Jinping, Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining peace along the border and respecting the LAC to normalize India-China relations.

India and China recently conducted the 19th round of Corps Commander Level talks at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Indian side. The Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the meeting involved a constructive and detailed discussion regarding the resolution of remaining LAC issues in the Western Sector.