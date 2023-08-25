In Telangana, man murders mother over her failure in arranging marriage alliance

A 45-year-old woman was killed by her son in Siddipet, Telangana, allegedly due to her failure in arranging a suitable marriage partner for him. The incident occurred at her residence in Banda Mailaram village on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Subsequently, the victim’s son and another relative were apprehended and taken into custody in connection with the murder following a complaint lodged by the woman’s daughter.

Reportedly, the woman was fatally attacked using a brick, after which, in an attempt to divert suspicion, her throat was slit and her legs were severed. The investigation unfolded when the victim’s daughter filed a complaint, leading to the confession of the woman’s son and the relative involved in the crime.