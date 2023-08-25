Indian Air Force emphasizes self-reliance, plans to include 100 LCA Tejas fighters

The Indian Air Force is making a significant effort to bolster its indigenous capabilities by considering the incorporation of around 100 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A fighters. The move is intended to not only rejuvenate the production lines at HAL but also to enhance the inventory of homegrown combat systems. The proposal, slated for presentation to the government, aims to replace the aging MiG 21 fighter jets with the modern Tejas fighters, a process expected to span 15 years. This strategic plan aligns with the Air Chief Marshal’s review of the LCA program, attended by officials from the Ministry of Defence, DRDO, HAL, and ADA.

