Lectrix EV launches ‘LXS Moonshine Limited Edition’ scooter to celebrate Chandrayaan 3’s success: Price, features

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler brand, Lectrix EV has launched a limited-edition electric scooter in the country. The new exclusive edition e-scooter named ‘LXS Moonshine’ is a tribute to celebrate Chandrayaan 3’s success.

The Moonshine edition is powered by a 48 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, this unit powers a 1.2kW electric motor. The electric scooter is capable of clocking a top speed of 50 kmph.

The LXS Moonshine is capable of accelerating 0 to 25 kmph in 5 seconds. The battery requires 3 to 4 hours for it to get fully charged. The company promises a range of 89 km on a single charge.