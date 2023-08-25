RGU Vivekananda Kendra and RGU sign agreement to boost Japanese language

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, have formalized their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the learning and teaching of the Japanese language. The signed MoU, which took place on Thursday, aims to facilitate research, teaching, student, and faculty development, along with cultural exchange, mutually benefiting both institutions. Key representatives from both entities participated in the signing event, as per a statement released on Friday.

The MoU signifies a promising step towards education, rural development, and empowerment activities, as praised by RGU’s vice-chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha. He expressed confidence in the collaboration’s potential, believing it would yield actionable results due to Vivekananda Kendra’s significant capabilities. The central objective of this partnership is to establish a framework for inter-institutional cooperation in teaching and research, with a particular focus on Japanese language education.

The collaboration between RGU and Vivekananda Kendra will involve the introduction of a six-month certificate course in Basic Japanese Language, a course highly relevant in today’s global job market. This curriculum will cover essential components such as grammar, scripts (Hiragana, Katakana, Kanji), and will empower learners with conversational fluency and precise writing skills. Vivekananda Kendra will contribute syllabi, course management, and instructional staff for the Japanese Language project, as outlined in the MoU.