Sonia Gandhi to accompany son Rahul to Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Srinagar for a two-day “personal visit,” and his mother Sonia Gandhi will join him the following day, as confirmed by Vikar Rasool Wani, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee. This family tour, however, is devoid of any political commitments or meetings with party leaders in Srinagar, according to Wani. After addressing a public rally in Kargil on Friday morning, Rahul, who has spent the past week in Ladakh, will proceed to Srinagar, where he will be accompanied by Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

During his Ladakh visit, which began on August 2, Rahul explored well-known sites such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardungla Top, Lamayuru, and Zanskar on his motorcycle. Having concluded his journey in Kargil on Thursday, he is scheduled to travel to Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district from Kargil, followed by a stay in Srinagar for two nights. This visit comes after the reorganization of the region in August 2019, when Ladakh was granted Union Territory status, and the previous special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was revoked.

Rahul Gandhi’s imminent visit to Srinagar entails a personal two-day trip, with his mother Sonia Gandhi set to join him the day after his arrival. Despite their presence, this excursion is devoid of political involvements and interactions with party figures in Srinagar. Following his ongoing exploration of Ladakh, where he visited prominent destinations like Pangong Lake and Khardungla Top, Rahul will transition to Srinagar after his Kargil rally on Friday, accompanied by Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. This visit unfolds in the context of the region’s reorganization in 2019, which transformed Ladakh into a Union Territory and revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s Article 370 special status.