US embassy representatives hold discussions with ex-J-K deputy CM Nirmal Singh in Jammu

On Thursday, officials from the US Embassy, Gary B Applegarth and Abhiram Ghadyalpatil, held talks with former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh at his residence. The discussion between Applegarth, the First Secretary of Political Affairs, and Political Specialist Ghadyalpatil, covered a spectrum of topics, including the state of affairs in the Union territory post the revocation of Article 370. Singh, a prominent BJP leader, engaged in a conversation about issues ranging from the perspective of Kashmiri youth to possibilities for new investors, as well as matters concerning Pakistan, terrorism, and the India-US relationship.

