Air India’s internal safety audits found lapses, DGCA inspection reveals

A team consisting of two members from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has identified shortcomings in Air India’s internal safety audits. The DGCA is currently investigating this matter, as reported by officials.

In response, an Air India representative stated that routine safety audits are conducted by regulators and other bodies on all airlines. The airline actively participates in these audits to continuously evaluate and enhance its processes. The spokesperson clarified that Air India promptly addresses any concerns brought up by the relevant authority.

The inspection report submitted to the DGCA highlights that Air India was obligated to conduct regular safety spot checks across various operational domains, including cabin surveillance, cargo, ramp, and load. However, during an unscheduled examination of 13 safety points, the inspection team discovered fabricated reports for all 13 instances.