BJP will retain power with bigger majority, claims Survey

New Delhi: An opinion poll survey revealed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power if parliamentary elections were to be held today. The India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation poll revealed this.

The survey found that the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power with a comfortable majority of 306 seats. This is still below the 357 seats that the NDA actually won in the 2019 general election. The majority to form a government is 272 seats.

Also Read: Paddy sowing area in India stood at over 384 lakh hectares

The Opposition’s INDIA alliance is projected to secure 193 seats, while the other political parties would win 44 seats. According to the MOTN poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win 287 parliamentary seats, 15 more than required for a simple majority of 272. The Congress is projected to win 74 seats.The survey also found that if elections were held today, then NDA would win 43 per cent of votes while INDIA would secure 41 per cent of votes.

A total of 25,951 respondents were interviewed across all states. An additional 1,34,487 interviews from regular tracker data was analysed, taking the total sample size to 1,60,438. The interviews were conducted between July 15 and August 14.