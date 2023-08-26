Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyaan travels 8 meters; activates its payloads

Following its rollout from the ramp of Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, rover Pragyaan covered a distance of eight meters. Subsequently, both of Pragyaan’s payloads were activated. The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) were turned on, with all payloads across the propulsion module, lander, and rover functioning normally, according to ISRO.

ISRO illustrated the process of Pragyaan’s descent from Vikram’s lander ramp and the deployment of its solar panel in a video. The rover’s movement was facilitated by a two-segment ramp, while solar panels were utilized for power generation.

Pragyaan is now operational with two active payloads: APXS, which will analyze chemical and mineralogical composition on the lunar surface, and LIBS, determining elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks. On the other hand, Vikram’s payloads, such as the Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP), have begun measuring plasma density and changes near the surface.