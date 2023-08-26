Know how to download Instagram videos on your smartphone

Mumbai: Instagram is the popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos. Instagram permits users to store their own Stories created within the app. Instagram does not provide a direct option to download others’ videos.

But, there is an easy way to extract video content from Instagram posts and save it to your device. There are two main methods for achieving this: using online tools via websites or utilizing third-party apps.

Follow these steps:

Open Instagram on your device

Select the desired video: Browse through your feed and locate the video post you want to download.

Copy the video link: Tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the post. From the options that appear, select ‘Copy link.’

Use a web tool: Proceed to any of the numerous websites that offer Instagram video downloading services.

Paste and download: Once on the website, paste the copied Instagram video link into the provided field. Then, initiate the download process by clicking the relevant button.

You can use third-party apps for this purpose. Downloading an app requires visiting the app store (like Google Play Store), searching for a suitable Instagram video downloader, installing it, and then pasting the post’s link within the app to start the download.