PM Modi highlights economic growth link to heritage at G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting

During the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting held in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of restoring cultural properties, asserting that tangible heritage embodies not only material worth but also the historical and national identity of a country. Modi also stressed that cultural heritage encompasses not just physical artifacts, but also the traditions, customs, and festivities passed through generations.

The G20 culture group discussions are converging on four main topics, including the restitution and safeguarding of cultural properties. Prior to 2014, post-independence, only 13 stolen and smuggled artifacts were repatriated to India. However, in the past nine years, the Indian government has successfully reclaimed around 230 cultural articles from various countries like the United States, Germany, and Australia. Efforts continue to retrieve an additional 200 artifacts, including idols and cultural items, from overseas.

During his speech, Modi expressed his delight that the G20 meeting was hosted in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, also known as Kashi. This backdrop held personal significance for the Prime Minister.