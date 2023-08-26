Tamil Nadu enforces Land Consolidation Act; farmers, activists call for its annulment

Starting from August 17, the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, endorsed by the Assembly on April 21 and authorized by Governor RN Ravi, has been activated. The Act’s objective is to simplify the consolidation of government-owned lands for significant projects, regulate land exchange involving waterbodies, and safeguard these water resources.

Despite its enactment, environmental groups, farmer associations, and activists who had vehemently opposed the legislation since its introduction in the Assembly are now advocating for its immediate repeal. They are also planning to challenge the legislation in the Madras High Court. While Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran justified the necessity of the bill by highlighting the inefficiencies in the existing system due to various laws and regulations, critics, including farmers and environmentalists, remain unconvinced by the government’s rationale.